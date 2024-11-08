Six held for gang-raping college student in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha police have arrested six men, all in their early twenties, for allegedly gang-raping a 19-year-old college student after blackmailing her with explicit videos.

Reports indicate that the victim, a second-year commerce student, was invited by her boyfriend to celebrate her birthday in Bhubaneswar’s Purighat area during the Dussehra holiday. After the celebration, her boyfriend coerced her into a sexual encounter at a café, where the café owner secretly filmed the act. The footage was later used to blackmail the victim.

The situation worsened when, in collusion with her boyfriend, the café owner arranged for the victim to be taken to a remote area in Barang, on the city’s outskirts, where four other men were waiting. The men allegedly took turns assaulting her.

After confiding in her parents, the victim reported the incident to the local Badambadi police. Authorities swiftly raided the suspects' homes on Thursday evening, arresting all six men. Police also seized mobile phones used in the crime and retrieved explicit videos from the devices, which have been sent to the State Forensic Science Laboratory for further analysis.