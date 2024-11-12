 Top
Six children among eight bitten by stray dog in UP village

12 Nov 2024 11:34 AM IST
Muzaffarnagar (UP): Eight people, including six children, were bitten by a stray dog at Behda Sadat village here, an official said on Tuesday.

According to Satender Kumar, in charge of the Primary Health Centre in Morna, an anti-rabies vaccine was administered to the victims, including Shan Mohammad, 75, Vivek, 20, Altamas, 12, Aman, 11, Shia, 10, Shehzad, 6, and Arsh, 5. Angry villagers killed the dog following the attack, officials said.


