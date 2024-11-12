Six children among eight bitten by stray dog in UP village

Muzaffarnagar (UP): Eight people, including six children, were bitten by a stray dog at Behda Sadat village here, an official said on Tuesday.

According to Satender Kumar, in charge of the Primary Health Centre in Morna, an anti-rabies vaccine was administered to the victims, including Shan Mohammad, 75, Vivek, 20, Altamas, 12, Aman, 11, Shia, 10, Shehzad, 6, and Arsh, 5. Angry villagers killed the dog following the attack, officials said.



