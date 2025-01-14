Six army jawans injured in accidental landmine blast in J&K

At least six Indian Army personnel were injured in an accidental landmine blast in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday. The incident occurred along the Line of Control (LoC) at around 10:45 am.

The explosion happened when one of the soldiers accidentally stepped on a landmine during a routine patrol near Khamba Fort, according to sources.�The injured soldiers belong to the Gorkha Rifles unit. Following the blast, the injured jawans were immediately evacuated and shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. Authorities confirmed that their condition is stable.

The area along the LoC is known for its extensive landmine deployment, aimed at preventing infiltration. However, such incidents underscore the risks faced by personnel patrolling these regions.

Further investigations are underway to determine the exact circumstances leading to the blast.