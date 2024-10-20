Six Akasa Air Flights Get Bomb Threat

Hyderabad: Six Akasa Air flights received bomb threats on Sunday.



The Akasa Air flights that received bomb threats are QP 1102 flying from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, QP 1378 from Delhi to Goa, QP 1385 Mumbai to Bagdogra flight, QP 1406 operating from Delhi to Hyderabad, QP 1519 from Kochi to Mumbai and QP 1526 flying from Lucknow to Mumbai.The Akasa Air spokesperson said that the Emergency Response team was immediately activated and all standard operating procedures were initiated including informing authorities and monitoring the situation in real-time."Captains and crew members of respective flights followed the required emergency procedures, and prescribed safety and security protocols in coordination with the local authorities. The Airport Services teams at all impacted airports coordinated with local authorities to ensure efficient handling of the situation. Refreshments and passenger needs were addressed as required. Following defined procedures and thorough inspections of six aircraft, they have been released for operations," the spokesperson added.Earlier today, six IndiGo flights received bomb threats and the flights that received threats are 6E 58 flight operating from Jeddah to Mumbai, 6E 87 from Kozhikode to Dammam, 6E 11 Delhi to Istanbul flight, 6E 17 operating from Mumbai to Istanbul, 6E 133 flight from Pune to Jodhpur and 6E 112 operating from Goa to Ahmedabad.