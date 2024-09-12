Sitaram Yechury's Family Donates His Body to AIIMS for Teaching, Research

Hyderabad: Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury passed away at the age of 72 at AIIMS, Delhi on Thursday following prolonged illness and his family has donated his body to AIIMS for teaching and research.



AIIMS issued a statement which stated, ”Sh. Sitaram Yechury, aged 72, was admitted to AIIMS on 19th August 2024 with pneumonia and passed away on 12th September 2024 at 3:05 PM. The family has donated his body to AIIMS, New Delhi for teaching and research purposes.”

CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury's body has been donated to AIIMS, New Delhi. His family chose to contribute to medical teaching and research.







The veteran leader served as the Rajya Sabha member from 2005 to 2017. The leader, who started as a member of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), went on to become a member of the Central Committee of the CPI(M) in 1984. He got elected to the Politburo in 1992. He took over as the CPI(M) general secretary from Prakash Karay in 2015.

Condolences



CPI(M) X handle posted: “It is with profound grief that we announce the passing away of CPIM General Secretary, our beloved Comrade Sitaram Yechury, at 3.03 pm today, 12th September, at the AIIMS, New Delhi. He was suffering from a respiratory tract infection which developed complications.”





Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on X wrote, “Sitaram Yechury ji was a friend. A protector of the Idea of India with a deep understanding of our country. I will miss the long discussions we used to have. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this hour of grief.”

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy remarked that Yechury’s relentless struggles have always been an inspiration and that his passing is an irreparable loss to the country's political landscape.



Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, ”His death is an irreparable loss to the country at a time when the country and its people are facing a serious crisis.”