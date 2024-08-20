SIT Formed to Probe RG Kar Hospital Scandal; Dr Ghosh Summoned

KOLKATA: The Mamata Banerjee government has set up a four member-special investigation team (SIT) led by an inspector general rank-IPS officer to probe financial irregularities during the tenure of former principal of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital Dr Sandip Ghosh.



A case on corruption charges has also been initiated against Dr Ghosh, who has been under the CBI scanner and faced questioning into the brutal rape and murder of an-duty young doctor at RGKMCH, by the police. Dr Ghosh has also been summoned by the police for questioning on Tuesday. In an order dated August 16, the state home department's special secretary stated, "I am directed hereby to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct enquiry/investigation into the allegations of financial irregularities in R G Kar Hospital during the period between January 2021 till date."

He added, “The SIT will have the liberty to access any relevant document from govt departments and private agencies required for expeditious completion of the enquiry. The SIT will be headed by Dr Pranav Kumar, IPS, Inspector General of Police, Swami Vivekananda State Police Academy…”

The three other members of the panel are DIG (Murshidabad) Waquar Reza and DIG (CID) Soma Das Mitra and DC (Central) of the Kolkata Police Indira Mukherjee. The SIT will requisition the services of other officers and staff as and when required from police directorate/ Kolkata Police. It will submit its first report to the State Government within a month from the date of its constitution.

Dr Ghosh has been booked under section 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) of the IPC and section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act. He has been asked to appear at 12 pm on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the CBI on Tuesday questioned a cop, Anup Dutta, for his links with Sanjoy Roy, the civic police volunteer who was arrested for the rape and murder.



Mr Dutta is an assistant sub inspector of the city police. In another development, Trinamul Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy has deleted his controversial post on X-handle after acknowledging his mistake at the Calcutta High Court.



