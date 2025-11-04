SIR Brings 'Missing' West Bengal Man Back Home After 35 Years

Berhampore: A man, missing for the last 35 years, returned home in Murshidabad of West Bengal in search of his identity proof following the special intensive revision (SIR) announcement in the state.

Villagers of Khasmahal at Habaspur gram panchayat in Bhagabangola block-II were in disbelief on November 1 when they came across Karim Sheikh, now in his sixties, on the road in the morning.

According to Karim’s brother Kuddus, his elder brother disappeared in the nineties after quarreling with his wife Mashia Bibi. He said, “We searched for him everywhere but couldn't trace him. Later we assumed him dead. Even my sister-in-law left the village after selling her property five years ago.”

Karim said, "It is true that 35 years ago, I left my village at the age of 25 after a quarrel with my first wife on the day of Eid. After running from pillar to post, I settled at Bauria in Howrah and married again. Now I returned home because I need my voter ID and land documents for the SIR of the voters’ list."

While his neighbours and relatives sounded their happiness to see him, how to change his status, from ‘dead’ to ‘alive’, has become a challenge for him as his name was deleted from the voters’ list.

Also, his properties, from land and house, were sold by his first wife who later married another man. Bhagabangola-II Block Development Officer Nazir Hussain said, "I have no knowledge about the incident but have started an inquiry into it."