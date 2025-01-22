Singer Madhu Priya’s shoot in temple sparks outrage

Warangal (Bhupalpally): Officials from the endowment department issued show-cause notices to temple staff after singer Madhu Priya filmed a song in a prohibited area of the Kaleshwara Mukteswara Swamy temple in Mahadevpur mandal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when Madhu Priya and her crew entered the temple’s innermost chamber and filmed a song. It sparked widespread criticism after videos surfaced on social media. Devotees condemned the act, calling it an inappropriate use of the sacred space.

Photography and videography are strictly prohibited in many temples across the state, including the sanctum sanctorum of this temple. However, the singer and her crew violated these rules, angering devotees who questioned how she was permitted to enter such a restricted area.

Reports suggest endowment officials had given oral permission for filming outside the restricted zones. However, with alleged support from temple staff, the crew proceeded to shoot in the prohibited inner sanctum. It has raised concerns about negligence and disregard for religious sentiments.

While the crew claimed they had approval from the department, devotees pointed out the contradiction, as temple authorities typically enforce strict no-photo policies. Executive officer Maruthi clarified that no official permission was granted for the shoot, and notices have been served to temple staff involved. An inquiry has been initiated into the incident.

This controversy is similar to a case in Andhra Pradesh, where singer Mangli faced backlash for filming a song at the Sri Kalahasti Kalabhairava Swamy temple, finally issuing an apology to devotees.