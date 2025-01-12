Singapore Prez Tharman Shanmugaratnam to visit Odisha on Jan 17 to strengthen ties

Bhubaneswar: Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will embark on a two-day visit to Odisha starting January 17 to enhance bilateral relations and foster collaboration in various sectors. The visit comes as India and Singapore mark their 60 years of diplomatic ties.

During his stay, President Shanmugaratnam is scheduled to visit the iconic Sun Temple in Konark, underscoring the shared appreciation for cultural heritage between Singapore and India.

Shanmugaratnam will also meet Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to discuss strategies for deepening cooperation, particularly in areas such as cultural exchange, skill development, and economic collaboration.

A key highlight of the visit will be the President’s tour of a local skill development center. This reflects Singapore’s interest in fostering vocational training initiatives in Odisha, paving the way for enhanced expertise and workforce development.

President Shanmugaratnam is also expected to formaliSe several bilateral agreements during his visit. These agreements will primarily focus on the petrochemical and green energy sectors, aiming to attract investments and bolster collaboration between Odisha and Singapore.

Preparations are underway for Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha 2025, a flagship investment summit to be held on January 28-29, where Singapore will participate as the partner country. This will mark the first instance of a country partnership for the conclave, which aims to position Odisha as a global investment destination.

The foundation for this visit was laid last year when Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong held discussions with Chief Minister Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan. These talks explored opportunities for strengthening ties in various fields. Additionally, during his visit to Singapore in November, the Chief Minister personally invited President Shanmugaratnam, leading to the acceptance of this significant visit.

Security and logistical arrangements have been outlined by Odisha’s police department to ensure the visit proceeds smoothly. The President’s visit is poised to serve as a catalyst for expanding relations between Singapore and Odisha, with a focus on cultural, economic, and skill development partnerships.