Singapore 1st Country Partner for Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025

�Bhubaneswar: Singapore will be the first country partner for the upcoming ‘Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025,’ the state government announced on Tuesday. The partnership was confirmed during a meeting between Chief Minister Mohan Majhi and Singapore’s High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, at the Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

In a significant diplomatic development, President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam will visit Odisha during his official state visit to India in January 2025. The visit coincides with celebrations marking 60 years of diplomatic ties between India and Singapore. Odisha will be the only state outside New Delhi on the Singaporean President’s itinerary.

Chief Minister Majhi had extended an invitation to President Shanmugaratnam during his visit to Singapore last month, emphasising Odisha’s growing global business potential. High Commissioner Wong officially conveyed the President’s acceptance of the invitation during his meeting with the CM.

“Singapore sees immense potential for business partnerships with Odisha, particularly in key sectors such as petrochemicals, green energy, and skill development,” Wong stated.

The Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, scheduled for January 28-29 in Bhubaneswar, aims to position Odisha as a premier destination for regional and international investments. The event is expected to attract leading businesses and investors, bolstering the state’s economic and industrial landscape.