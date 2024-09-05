Sikkim plans to make state a sports hub, holds talks with Gautam Gambhir

Gangtok: Sikkim Tourism Minister Tshering T Bhutia met Indian cricket team coach Gautam Gambhir and discussed about the potential of making the Himalayan state a sporting hub.



Bhutia met Gambhir in New Delhi on Wednesday, according to a statement issued by the sports department issued here.

"Sikkim has the potential to become a premier destination for sports tourism and related activities," the minister said.

The state has natural beauty and a conducive environment for various sports, he said.

During their discussion, Gambhir expressed commitment to supporting development of sports across the country, the statement said.

Bhutia is in Delhi to attend a conference on industries.�