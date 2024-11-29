Sidhu's wife served ₹850 cr legal notice over cancer treatment claims
Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, has been served an ₹850 crore legal notice for alleged misleading claims regarding her stage 4 cancer recovery. Sidhu claimed she overcame cancer primarily through a strict diet inspired by Ayurveda and practices like intermittent fasting. He credited the diet for starving cancer cells, promoting detoxification, and improving immunity.
However, oncologists criticized these claims, stating they lack scientific evidence. Experts from institutions like AIIMS and Tata Memorial Hospital emphasized that diet can complement conventional cancer treatments but cannot replace them. It was later clarified that her recovery included surgeries, chemotherapy, hormonal and targeted therapies alongside the diet.
Sidhu’s statements sparked controversy, with health professionals urging caution against promoting unverified medical approaches. The notice also reportedly seeks clarification on the impact of such claims on public health.