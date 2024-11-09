Siddaramaiah Slams BJP for COVID PPE Corruption

Sandur: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused former BJP Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Health Minister Sriramulu of corruption in procuring PPE kits from China during the COVID-19 pandemic.He was speaking at a public rally in Metriki village in the Sandur Assembly constituency.

“The commission led by Justice Michael D'Cunha uncovered these findings and recommended action against BJP leaders under anti-corruption laws. During the pandemic, while people across the state were in fear and praying to God, the BJP government and Minister Sriramulu were busy looting funds,” he alleged.

He condemned the BJP for allegedly committing corruption even in the name of deceased citizens, declaring, “No god will forgive the BJP for this betrayal, and neither should you.”

Criticizing the BJP as a party of the wealthy elite, he accused it of opposing every pro-poor program introduced by Congress while engaging in false propaganda.

Siddaramaiah recalled how the BJP had opposed Indira Gandhi's 20-point program and now similarly spreads misinformation about his government’s five guarantees.

He further challenged the BJP to name a single program they introduced for farmers, workers, women, youth, students, Dalits, or backward communities.

“Our welfare schemes have reached every household, while the BJP’s only accomplishment has been spreading lies to every home,” he added.

“Our government implemented initiatives like hostels, hospitals, roads, and various other guarantees that reached the doorstep of every citizen,” he stated, questioning whether the BJP had delivered even one welfare program to people’s homes.Later, addressing a gathering in D Antapura,

Siddaramaiah questioned the contributions of BJP and Sangh Parivar leaders to India’s independence movement.

“Did Nathuram Godse, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, or MS Golwalkar ever participate in the freedom struggle or go to jail for it? Can the BJP or RSS provide a single example of anyone from their ranks who joined India’s independence movement?” he challenged.