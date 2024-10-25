Sibani Mandal: The cyclone heroine who carried seven lives to safety

Hours before the cyclone’s landfall, Khasamunda’s narrow, unpaved roads had already transformed into muddy, treacherous paths. Despite this, Sibani knew time was running out for the villagers in their fragile homes. One by one, she transported the seven villagers across the kilometer-long stretch, enduring the heavy rains and wind.

Reflecting on the urgency of that day, Sibani said, “I knew I had to act. I couldn’t leave these people behind when their lives were at risk.” Her heroics haven’t gone unnoticed. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi personally called Sibani to thank her, his voice filled with admiration.

“I saw your incredible work on television and social media. You are an inspiration for others. The Odisha government recognises your noble actions,” he told her.

For Sibani, receiving the call was surreal. “I couldn’t believe it when the Chief Minister called me. His words will stay with me always and motivate me to continue serving the people with all my heart,” she said.

The Chief Minister has pledged to build a pucca (concrete) house for Sibani, recognising her exceptional commitment to her community. The story of Sibani’s bravery has since spread across the region, with ministers, MLAs, and many others praising her on social media. For her part, Sibani remains humble and focused on her work. She has been serving her village since 2006, quietly dedicating herself to the well-being of those who depend on her.

“In a time of great fear and uncertainty, Sibani Mandal’s courage and determination became a beacon of hope for her village. Her story is a testament to the strength and spirit of Odisha’s frontline workers, who, even in the face of nature’s fiercest storms, refuse to let fear overshadow their duty,” said Dr Gyanadeba Beura, a local social activist.