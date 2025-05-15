Shun Political Loyalty, Old Habits: Odisha CM's Stern Warning To Development Officers

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday sent out an unambiguous message to district and block-level development officers, warning them against clinging to outdated practices and political allegiances.

Addressing a two-day state-level conference of Chief Development Officers (CDOs) and Block Development Officers (BDOs) in Bhubaneswar, the Chief Minister made it clear that inefficiency, indiscipline, and partisanship would no longer be tolerated under his administration.

Without directly naming the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Majhi’s remarks were widely perceived as a pointed call for officers to sever ties with past political loyalties and dedicate themselves solely to public service.

“You have been entrusted with significant powers and autonomy — use them in service of the people, not under the influence of any political entity,” Majhi asserted.

“I may have come from humble grassroots beginnings, but do not mistake my simplicity for leniency. Stern action will be taken against those who disregard discipline and professional integrity,” he cautioned.

In a notable administrative shift, the Chief Minister announced that the performance appraisal of BDOs would henceforth be routed through respective District Collectors. Officers with consistently poor track records will be flagged and considered for removal. The move, he said, is aimed at fostering greater accountability and streamlining grassroots governance.

Majhi also expressed displeasure over reports of some officers failing to maintain cordial relations with MLAs and elected public representatives. Stressing the importance of mutual respect in governance, he instructed officials to treat public representatives with due regard, warning that “frequent complaints of disrespect will no longer be ignored.”

Reiterating the role of development officers as public servants, the Chief Minister urged them to work empathetically, address people’s grievances promptly, and maintain the highest standards of transparency and efficiency.

In a significant directive concerning rural employment, Majhi instructed officials to phase out the use of machines in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) projects and prioritise manual labour, thereby boosting rural job opportunities.

“This government stands firmly for transparency, efficiency, and service to the people. Officers who align themselves with this vision will be encouraged and supported; those who resist change will have no place in the new Odisha we are building,” Majhi concluded.

The address marks a decisive assertion of the new administration’s intent to overhaul governance mechanisms at the grassroots level and signals a clear break from the political culture of the past.