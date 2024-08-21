Shraddha Kapoor surpasses PM Modi in a remarkable feat, find out what!

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor with 91.4 million followers on Instagram had overtaken Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a slight margin on Wednesday. With the remarkable feat she is now the third most followed Indian on Instagram only behind Indian Talisman batter Virat Kohli and actor Priyanka Chopra.

Narendra Modi currently has a following of 91.3 million on Instagram. However, PM Modi still remains the most followed global leader on the micro-blogging platform 'X' (formerly Twitter) with 101 million followers. The Indian Prime Minister left for an official visit to Poland and Ukraine on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of her latest film Stree 2, which is nearing a box-office collection of Rs 300 crore.� The movie is the sequel to the 100-crore movie Stree. The horror-comedy movie that hit the screens on August 15 is still getting a good response from the audience.