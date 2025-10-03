Shops, Schools Reopen in Leh After Nine Days

Srinagar: All shops and schools up to Class 8 in Leh reopened on Friday after a nine-day closure prompted by violence and arson, after directives from the Leh district administration. Mobile internet services remain suspended across Leh, and the ban on assembly of people continues.

On Thursday, the administration issued orders permitting partial resumption of commercial and educational activities from 10 am to 6 pm, alongside allowing mini passenger buses to operate within the district during the same hours.

The day passed peacefully, during which Ladakh Lieutenant-Governor Kavinder Gupta reviewed the security situation in the Union territory. Gupta, who returned to Leh from Jammu on Thursday after attending a religious event, said most restrictions, except a ban on gatherings of five or more people and the suspension of mobile Internet services, have been gradually lifted as the situation improved.

The curfew, imposed on September 24 after violence claimed four lives and injured over 80 people, half of them police personnel, was first relaxed for two hours in select areas on September 27, followed by further relaxations on September 29 and 30, and October 1.

The Ladakh administration on Thursday ordered a magisterial probe into the September 24 incidents. The probe aims to investigate the causes of the violence, with Gupta stressing that justice will be served for the innocent and culprits will face consequences.

Officials confirmed that 26 of over 50 individuals detained post-violence were granted bail and released on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Kargil Bar Association continued its judicial work boycott for the third day in solidarity with Leh’s affected families, with the strike set to continue until October 6.

In an interview with PTI, the L-G emphasised that Ladakh, bordered by Pakistan and China, cannot afford violence. He highlighted the magisterial probe into the September 24 violence and expressed satisfaction with the improving situation, noting that shops, offices, and schools up to Class 8 are operational, and commercial vehicles are running.

Gupta condemned attempts to disrupt peace, citing deepfake videos and provocative statements, and assured action against those responsible. “People who tried to vitiate the atmosphere will not be spared,” he said, adding that the probe ensures justice for the innocent and punishment for the guilty.

Addressing the tragic loss of four lives, including an ex-serviceman, Mr Gupta expressed sympathy for the bereaved families and described the incident as a result of mob actions necessitating counteraction. He urged the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), who demand statehood and Sixth Schedule safeguards, to resume talks with the Centre scheduled for October 6. “Dialogue opens ways. Everything will be resolved if we sit together,” he said. However, both groups have refused to participate until a judicial inquiry is ordered and detainees, including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, are released.