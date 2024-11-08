Shooters in Baba Siddique case lured with car, Dubai trip offer

Mumbai: In the Oct 12 murder case of former minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, four of the 18 suspects in custody revealed that they were promised Rs 25 lakh, a car, a flat, and a Dubai trip. This incentive came to light during their police interrogation.

On Wednesday, the Mumbai crime branch apprehended two additional suspects from Pune for their alleged roles in the conspiracy. Ramphoolchand Kanojia (43), arrested earlier in October, reportedly promised four of the accused—Rupesh Mohol (22), Shivam Kohad (20), Karan Salve (19), and Gaurav Apune (23)—the hefty rewards. According to police sources, Kanojia was to receive funding from Zeeshan Akhtar (23), a wanted individual from Jalandhar, Punjab, who allegedly managed over 10 bank accounts and transferred over Rs 4 lakh to facilitate the assassination.

The newly arrested suspects, Aditya Gulankar (22) and Rafique Shaikh (22), were produced before the Esplanade court and remanded to police custody until Nov 13. Police revealed that Gulankar had been trained in firearms handling near Khadakwasla, Pune, in preparation for the crime.

Investigators discovered that Gulankar and Shaikh had contact with previously arrested individuals, Pravin Lonkar and Mohol, who supplied a Turkish pistol and ammunition intended for the murder. The pistol was later recovered from Lonkar’s residence, along with a country-made firearm seized from Kanojia’s Panvel home. In total, five weapons and 64 bullets have been recovered, including Turkish and Australian-made pistols.

Siddique was shot outside his office in Bandra East by three gunmen, two of whom were apprehended at the scene. Police are still seeking the third gunman. The case involves accused individuals from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Pune, but the motive behind the murder remains unclear.