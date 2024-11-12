Shooter reveals Baba Siddique, son were targets: Police

Shiv Kumar Gautam, the primary shooter in the Baba Siddique murder case, revealed to Mumbai police that Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang had instructed him to kill either the NCP leader or his son, Zeeshan Siddique. Gautam confessed that the gang had directed him to target whichever of the two he encountered first.

Gautam, along with two other accused, conducted detailed surveillance of Siddique’s activities in Mumbai before the attack. The murder took place on October 12, exploiting the bustling festive atmosphere in the city as cover. After shooting Siddique, Gautam reportedly changed his appearance and mingled with the crowd, staying on the scene to observe the ensuing chaos and deflect suspicion.

To escape, Gautam took an auto-rickshaw to Kurla station, then traveled by local train to Thane. From there, he boarded a train to Pune and discarded his mobile phone along the way to avoid detection. This strategic disposal of evidence was part of his attempt to evade police tracing, according to the report.