Shooter Manu Bhaker's grandmother, uncle die in road mishap

Manu Bhaker of India competes in the women's 10-meter air pistol at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Sunday. (AP Photo) Manu Bhaker of India competes in the women's 10-meter air pistol at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Sunday. (AP Photo)

Olympic medallist in shooting Manu Bhaker lost her grandmother and uncle, as the duo died in a road accident on January 19.

The mishap occurred at Mahendragarh Bypass road in Haryana around 9 am this morning. A scooter and a Brezza car collided with each other and under the impact of the collision, Bhaker's grandmother and uncle died on the spot. Reportedly, the car driver fled the scene after the accident.

Two days ago, Bhaker received the Khel Ratna award from President Droupadi Murmu.

On information, police reached the place of accident and sent the bodies to civil hospital for post-mortem.

Police registered a case and investigation is on.