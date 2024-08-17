Shocked over loss of huge money in online game, Odisha youth hangs self to death

Bhubaneswar: A 26-year-old youth hailing from Odisha’s Balasore district allegedly ended his life by hanging himself inside his house reportedly after losing huge sums of money in an online game on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Goutam Nayak, a resident of Sahajipatna village.

Though family members of Goutam rushed him to the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital, doctors declared him brought dead.

Upon being informed, the local police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. An investigation into the incident was launched.

As per reports, Goutam had been playing an online game for the last five years. He had invested around Rs 5 lakh in the game. After losing, he tried his best to recover the amount. However, he allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on the roof of his house, informed sources.

“Goutam was depressed and we had counselled him twice six months ago. However, he committed suicide this time,” said a relative of the deceased.

Goutam was reportedly addicted to online gaming during the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. Though the family members tried to persuade him umpteen times not to play the game, he was not obeying them. He was investing in the game by borrowing money from some of his relatives. His family members had repaid some borrowed money. However, Goutam continued playing the game to recover the money.

