Shiv Sena (UBT) MP booked for ‘outraging modesty’ of woman

Owing to the seat adjustments, Shaina NC quit the BJP to switch to its ally Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena ahead of the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha elections to contest from the Mumbadevi constituency. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress and the NCP (SP), has fielded the sitting MLA Congress’ Amin Patel from the seat.

During the campaigning two days ago, Sawant had said, “She (Shaina) stayed all her life in the BJP and now look at her… When she did not get (ticket) there, she went to another party. Imported ‘maal’ (goods) are not accepted here. Only original goods are accepted here.”

Reacting to Sawant’s remark, Shaina NC complained to Nagpada police station. Based on her complaint, a case was registered against the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP under Sections 79 (linked to outraging the modesty of a woman) and 356(2) (relating to defaming a person) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“This reveals the mindset of Arvind Sawant and his party. Does he see every woman in Mumbadevi as ‘maal’? He shows no respect for women, using such terms to describe a capable woman in politics,” she said.

Neelam Gorhe, Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader and Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Vidhan Parishad asked the Election Commission to take immediate action against Sawant. “Arvind Sawant’s statement reflects how low and contemptible the perspective of Uddhav Thackeray’s party and its leaders are towards women in the State, especially while criticising our Mahayuti government’s Ladki Bahin Yojna,” Gorhe said.

Reacting to the row, Sawant claimed that he had a good equation with Shaina NC and she may have misinterpreted his comment. Justifying his comment, the Lok Sabha member said, “I had said our constituency does not like ‘imported maal’. Why should she feel offended? What is wrong in saying that outside candidates are not accepted in our constituency?”