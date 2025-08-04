Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS See Red as Fadnavis Says Everyone Welcome to Maharashtra

Mumbai: A fresh political storm has erupted in Maharashtra after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis distanced himself from the controversial remarks made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray. Mr. Fadnavis stated that “everyone will be welcomed in the state and no one will be mistreated”. While intended to defuse tensions, the statement drew sharp criticism from both the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and the MNS, who accused the Chief Minister of effectively rolling out the red carpet for a leader they claim insulted Maharashtra and its Marathi-speaking community.

Nishikant Dubey, a senior BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP from Godda, Jharkhand, had launched a veiled attack on Raj Thackeray in mid-July during the ongoing controversy over the introduction of Hindi from Class 1 in Maharashtra schools. At the time, tensions were high due to instances of MNS workers allegedly targeting and assaulting non-Marathi speakers. Mr. Dubey’s remark “Tumko patak patak ke maarenge” (you will be thrashed) was countered by Raj Thackeray’s “Dubo dubo ke maarenge” (you will be drowned)comment. The MNS also dared Mr. Dubey to come to Mumbai.

CM Fadnavis said, “It is not appropriate to speak like this,” although he admitted he hadn’t personally heard Mr. Dubey’s remarks. He added, “Marathi people cannot be so narrow-minded. This is just politics. The common Marathi-speaking public respects the language and encourages its use, but not through violence.”

Mr. Fadnavis made it clear that he does not endorse the statements made by either Raj Thackeray or Nishikant Dubey. “We have nothing to do with the statements of either leader. Whoever comes to Mumbai will be welcomed. We will ensure no one is mistreated. We follow the Indian rule of law,” he said in response to questions about Raj Thackeray’s threat to Dubey.

However, Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS leaders were far from placated. Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, accused the BJP of being anti-Marathi.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut went further, calling Mr. Dubey a “traitor of Maharashtra”. “BJP leaders are ready to lay out a red carpet for those who insult Maharashtra’s soil. They don’t care about Maharashtra’s own MPs. They spit on the Marathi people,” Mr. Raut alleged.

MNS leader Avinash Abhyankar echoed similar sentiments, saying it was unfortunate that the BJP would welcome Dubey despite his remarks. He pointed out that MNS chief Raj Thackeray had already warned the state government of the consequences if Dubey visits Maharashtra.

“If someone who insults the Marathi people is being welcomed, it’s a matter of great regret. I would have appreciated it if the state government had demanded a written apology from this loudmouth MP. Why target Marathi speakers like this? The Chief Minister should urge the central government to restrain this MP for his comments against the Marathi community,” Mr. Abhhyankar said.