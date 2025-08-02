Shiv Sena (UBT) Demands Minister’s Ouster Over Bar Controversy

Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) continues to mount pressure on Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding the resignation of minister of state for home Yogesh Kadam following the reported suspension of the licence of his family-run orchestra bar, Savali, in Kandivali.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab asserted that returning “stolen goods” does not absolve one of the crime, drawing a parallel to the Kadam family’s decision to surrender the bar’s licence. He claimed the bar, registered in the name of Mr Kadam’s mother Jyoti, had been raided three times in 2023, yet no action was taken against the family.

The Sena (UBT) has accused Mr Kadam of links to an illegal dance bar that operated under the guise of a licensed restaurant and bar. In a raid conducted by police in May 2025, it was allegedly discovered that the establishment was functioning as a dance bar with 22 bar girls. However, the Kadam family has denied the allegations, stating the premises were being run by someone else.

According to the Shiv Sena (UBT), the bar’s licence permitted operation only as a restaurant and bar — not as a dance bar or for any illegal activity. Mr Parab, a senior member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, stated, “If no illegal activity occurred, why was the licence returned? From the start, Mr Kadam claimed it was a licensed orchestra bar. This reversal suggests otherwise.”

Mr Parab further alleged that the police are under political pressure and failing to act impartially. “The chief minister must take strict action. If Kadam is not removed from the cabinet, it will send a message of political helplessness across the state,” Parab warned.

On Thursday, Mr Parab met with police officials to inquire about the action taken against Mr Kadam. He noted that the Kadam family had returned the bar licence the following day. “The minister, who is responsible for upholding law and order, is himself flouting the law,” he added.

Earlier this week, Parab also met with the chief minister to present what he described as evidence linking Mr Kadam to the illegal operation of the dance bar under a licence in his mother’s name.

After Mr Parab raised the issue in the legislative council last month, the minister conceded that the license was in his mother's name, but claimed that the bar was being run by someone else.