Shiv Sena (UBT) continues to struggle with internal turbulence, defections

Mumbai:The infighting in Shiv Sena (UBT) has continued unabated even as the party leadership is making no efforts to keep its flock together. In the latest episode of internal bickering in the party, former Lok Sabha MP Chandrakant Khaire on Monday accused the Leader of Opposition in the state legislative council Ambadas Danve of anti-party activities in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Mr. Khaire’s outburst came a day after former corporator Sanjay Ghadi and his wife Sanjana joined Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Interestingly, Sanjana left the Shiv Sena (UBT) four days after she was made party’s spokesperson and she blamed Uddhav Thackeray for taking wrong decisions in the party.

Mr. Khaire, who served as the Member of Parliament representing Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (earlier known as Aurangabad) Lok Sabha seat for four terms from 1999 to 2019, claimed that he lost the 2024 election because of Mr. Danve. “Shiv Sainiks feel Danve does adjustments with opposition parties. I have complained to Uddhav ji (Thackeray) twice. He has to take some decisions. I feel that he has already decided (action on Mr. Danve),” he said.



The veteran leader said he has worked hard to establish Shiv Sena party in the Marathwada region for several decades and Mr.Danve, who is junior to him, has destroyed everything. He pointed out that Shiv Sena (UBT) does not have a single MLA in Sambhajinagar after the 2024 elections because of wrong selection of candidates.



“Candidates were decided without even consulting with me. I am the senior leader and I have worked for the party's growth for many years. I have even gone to jail for the party. These people have come now and are spoiling everything that was built,” Mr. Khaire said.



Reacting to Mr. Khaire’s remarks, Mr. Danve said the former MP is a senior leader and he is free to take any action.



Mr. Danve was also keen on contesting the Lok Sabha election from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar last year, but Mr. Thackeray chose Mr. Khaire over him. Sandipan Bhumare of the ruling Shiv Sena won the seat.



Earlier on Sunday, Sanjay and Sanjana Ghadi, were inducted into the Shiv Sena along with former corporator Nana Ambole, several deputy branch heads, group heads, branch presidents, and hundreds of grassroots workers of the Sena (UBT).



Speaking on the occasion, Sanjana said, “The people around Uddhav Thackeray are giving him wrong advice. Because of them, wrong candidates were given party tickets in the Assembly election, which disappointed many leaders in the party.”



Speaking about inconsistent decision making in the party, Sanjana said that her name was missing from the original list of spokespersons announced four days ago. “My name was added later. What wrong had I done to be excluded in the first place?” she said.