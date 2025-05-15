Shiv Sena (UBT) Claims Operation Sindoor Halted For ‘Commercial Greed’

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena UBT has levelled serious allegations saying that US President Donald Trump threatened India to withdraw from the war against Pakistan before Operation Sindoor could be completed and Prime Minister Narendra Modi submitted to Trump’s threat for “commercial greed”.

“Trump’s announcement from Washington that he has stopped the India-Pakistan war is an attack on a sovereign nation. India did not teach Pakistan a lesson. Instead it surrendered before Donald Trump,” an editorial in Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana said on Wednesday.

“Just when the Indian army was ready to attack Pakistan, Trump rushed to Pakistan’s aid and forced the sovereign nation of India to withdraw from the battlefield. The war started with Pakistan’s terrorism and ended with American trade. Merchants made deals under the table and Sindoor was also sold in it,” the party said.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party’s scathing attack comes on the backdrop of 11-day long nationwide ‘Tiranga Yatra’ being launched to mark the success of India’s Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. “It was BJP’s hypocrisy to take out the yatra and play politics before the revenge for Pahalgam attack, in which terrorists killed 26 people, could be fully exacted. The Tiranga Yatra is a political stunt. The celebration of victory by taking out the Tiranga Yatra is like rubbing salt in the wounds of those mothers and sisters who lost their Sindoor,” it added.

India and Pakistan on May 10 reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

The decision by India and Pakistan was first made public by US President Donald Trump in a surprise announcement in a social media post while claiming that the talks between the two sides were ‘mediated’ by the United States. Trump claimed that his administration stopped a ‘nuclear conflict’ between the two countries, telling the south Asian neighbours that America would do a ‘lot of trade’ with them if they ended hostilities.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure across nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.