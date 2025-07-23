Shiv Sena (UBT) Claims MLAs, MPs 'Honeytrapped' to Topple MVA Government

Mumbai: In a sensational claim, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has alleged that several MLAs and MPs from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance were “honeytrapped” and coerced into joining the BJP, leading to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. According to the party, at least 18 MLAs and four MPs were targeted.

“Hidden cameras and a Pegasus-like surveillance system from Israel were used in the honeytrapping operation. This led to defections from the undivided Shiv Sena and the NCP, ultimately bringing down the MVA government,” read an editorial in Shiv Sena (UBT)’s mouthpiece Saamana on Tuesday.

The party also backed a previous claim by Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, who had alleged that MPs and MLAs were blackmailed, contributing to the fall of the MVA government in 2022. “His remarks must be taken seriously,” the editorial added.

Saamana further stated that Eknath Shinde initially had the support of only nine or ten MLAs. However, individuals from the home department and then-Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis allegedly used blackmail tactics to sway more lawmakers.

Mr. Shinde had the backing of 40 Shiv Sena MLAs and 13 MPs when he formed the government in Maharashtra with BJP’s support. However, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party claimed that the legislators were not only “honeytrapped”, but were also paid money after siding with the BJP.

“Some of these honeytrapping incidents occurred in five-star hotels and government offices in Delhi. Four prominent leaders who broke away from Shiv Sena fell into the trap and later joined the BJP, for which they received Rs 50 crore each. It happened with many MLAs. The panicked state in which the MLAs and MPs of Maharashtra broke away was not ordinary. Looking at the current ‘effervescent’ behaviour of those MLAs, MPs and ministers, what Mr. Vadettiwar says appears credible,” the editorial said.

The party also claimed Union home minister Amit Shah has instructed the removal of certain Maharashtra cabinet ministers. “Given the emerging reports about some ministers’ conduct, a reshuffle is imminent. At least five to six ministers — including Sanjay Shirsat, Yogesh Kadam, Manikrao Kokate, Dada Bhuse, and Sanjay Rathod — are likely to be sacked,” it added.