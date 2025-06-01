Shiv Sena (UBT) Calls Maharashtra Cabinet Devendra Central Jail and Rehabilitation Center

Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday suggested Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to name his cabinet ‘Devendra Central Jail and Rehabilitation Center'. Calling the CM’s statement against corruption laughable, the party says he in fact showers praise and petals on corrupt politicians. Taking a dig at Fadnavis’s claim Maharashtra is ahead in the FDI, the Sena (UBT) said reality is the state has become the ‘best’ in corruption, violence against women and criminalisation of politics.

An editorial published in Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ on Saturday said, “Those who are indulging in corruption are joining the BJP. We are living in an era in which all crimes and punishment can be forgiven…But in our neighbouring country Sri Lanka, two former ministers had been sentenced with rigorous imprisonment after they were found guilty in a corruption case by a court…It is happening in the countries like Sri Lanka. But in India, the people indulging in corruption have been inducted into the cabinets of the state and central government instead of sending them behind the bars.”

It also said that the chief minister had said that the people, who indulge in corruption, would be sent to jail. The editorial also asked who Fadnavis would send behind bars. “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he will send those who indulge in corruption to jail. His statement is laughable. In the past, he had warned of putting those who indulge in corruption in jail. However, now he is showering praise and petals on the same people daily. The chief minister is making ridiculous statements giving them the honours of being ‘Turangshree’ and ‘Yugpurush’,” the editorial said.

Meanwhile, Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday demanded sacking of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after the MMRDA apprised the Supreme Court of its decision to scrap the tender process for two big-ticket infrastructure projects.

On Friday, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is headed by Shinde who is also the Urban Development Minister, told the Supreme Court that it was scraping two tenders associated with the Gaimukh-Ghodbunder-Bhayander project and said it would start the process of inviting bids anew “to safeguard larger public interest”.

“Why should the government back down? No contractor goes against the government for one tender. This is only a scam. Cancelling the tender does not mean everything is clean. You (the MMRDA) had a hanging sword which is why you had to cancel the tender,” Thackeray said.

Claiming that Shinde’s corruption has been proved, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader asked, “Will CM Fadnavis get the matter probed by EOW, IT or ED? The CM should himself take charge of the MMDRA.”