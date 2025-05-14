Shiv Sena (UBT) Blames Modi Government For Wasted Opportunity Of ‘Akhand Bharat’

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday slammed the Narendra Modi government saying it wasted an opportunity to realize Hindutva ideologue V.D. Savarkar’s dream of ‘Akhand Bharat’ by agreeing to cease military action against Pakistan.

“Before stopping the military action, India should have at least taken back PoK and separate Balochistan from Pakistan,” said the Uddhav Thackeray-led party’s mouthpiece Saamana in its hard-hitting editorial on Tuesday.

“Veer Savarkar was an advocate of Akhand Bharat and PM Modi, Amit Shah and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena are his proponents. Savarkar dreamt of an undivided India extending from Kashmir to Rameswaram and the Sindh to Assam, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government missed the opportunity to realize Savarkar’s dream of Akhand Bharat. It’s a mystery why these people backtracked, just when it looked like Savarkar’s thoughts were coming to fruition,” the editorial said.

The Indian Army sacrificed its heroes in the war, the civilians lost their lives, but what did we achieve? There was news that Prime Minister Modi has demanded that Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK). Things that can be won by fighting are not achieved merely by asking, said the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Had the fighting continued for four more days, the Indian armed forces would have seized PoK, Karachi and Lahore, but US President Donald Trump played spoilsport.

India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

The decision by India and Pakistan was first made public by US President Donald Trump in a surprise announcement in a social media post while claiming that the talks between the two sides were ‘mediated’ by the United States.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure across nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.