Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora Stresses on Thorough Audit of Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants in Maharashtra

�Mumbai: In the wake of the knife attack on Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora on Tuesday appealed to the Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to undertake a thorough audit of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants across the state. He also demanded strict action against agencies which fail to verify documents before giving jobs to individuals.

In his letter to the CM, Deora has drawn attention to the ‘urgent issue’ of Bangladeshi immigrants and their unchecked employment across various sectors of the state’s economy.

“It is imperative that the Government of Maharashtra conducts a comprehensive audit of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing and working in the state. This initiative should involve district collectors, local municipalities, and law enforcement agencies, working in coordination to identify, verify and act against undocumented individuals,” he said in the letter.

Deora has demanded that staffing and recruitment companies must be held responsible and they must be penalised if they were found getting jobs for illegal immigrants without verifying their documents like Aadhaar cards.

“I strongly urge the Government of Maharashtra to implement stringent regulations mandating staffing agencies to verify the authenticity of all documents before placing individuals in jobs. There is also a need to introduce penalties for non-compliance, including fines and cancellation of licenses for agencies found guilty of neglecting this responsibility. There is a need to conduct regular inspections to ensure compliance with these regulations,” he stated.

Police on Sunday arrested the accused, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad (30) alias Vijay Das, from neighbouring Thane city for stabbing the 54-year-old Bollywood star in the early hours of January 16. It has been stated by Police that Islam is an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant who entered India seven months ago by crossing Dawki river in Meghalaya.