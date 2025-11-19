Shiv Sena Ministers Boycott Cabinet Meeting Over BJP Poaching

Mumbai: Fresh cracks appeared in the BJP-led Mahayuti government on Tuesday as all Shiv Sena ministers, except for Eknath Shinde, skipped the state cabinet meeting despite being present in Mantralaya. The move was widely seen as a mark of protest against the BJP for inducting Shiv Sena office-bearers and opponents into its fold.

Following the cabinet meeting, the aggrieved Shiv Sena ministers met with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to convey their displeasure over the growing tensions within the alliance.

The root of the resentment lies in the BJP’s recent induction of several former corporators, office-bearers, and key leaders from the Shiv Sena in the Kalyan–Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and other districts across the state. This aggressive BJP induction was reportedly undertaken in view of ongoing local bodies elections and upcoming Municipal Corporations polls in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including the KDMC, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), and Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC).

Sources indicated that the decision to boycott the cabinet meeting was taken in a pre-cabinet meeting of Shiv Sena ministers. Only Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde attended as he “had to attend the meeting”, sources said.

After the cabinet meeting, senior BJP leader and revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule met with Eknath Shinde after the cabinet meeting. Furthermore, Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant attempted to meet BJP state president Ravindra Chavan, who is said to have triggered the resentment, but Mr. Chavan had left his residence before Mr. Samant arrived.

The issue of poaching is particularly sensitive in the KDMC area, which is considered a matter of prestige for the Shiv Sena, as Eknath Shinde’s son, Dr. Shrikant Shinde, is the third-term Member of Parliament from the Kalyan–Dombivli Lok Sabha constituency. The BJP’s aggressive efforts to weaken the Shinde Sena here, personally focused on by BJP state president Ravindra Chavan, have caused difficulties and contributed to the displeasure of Shrikant Shinde.