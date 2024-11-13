Shiv Sena factions clash at Shivaji Park during Shinde visit

A violent clash erupted on Tuesday, at Mumbai's Shivaji Park between two factions of Shiv Sena during Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's visit to pay tribute to party founder Balasaheb Thackeray. The altercation involved heated exchanges and slogans, with Uddhav Thackeray’s faction accusing Shinde’s group of betrayal, while Shinde’s supporters countered by asserting their dominance over the party.

Shinde condemned the incident as an attempt to disrupt peace, blaming Uddhav’s faction for the unrest. He emphasized the need for unity, having visited the memorial a day earlier to avoid such a confrontation. Additionally, Shinde’s faction alleged that their women workers were attacked during the clash. The incident highlights the ongoing rivalry following the 2022 split, centered on control over the party’s legacy and the Thackeray family's political inheritance.



