Shiv Sena Calls Off Protest Outside Turkey Consulate After Shinde’s Intervention

Mumbai: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday restrained his party’s over enthusiastic leaders who had planned to protest outside the Turkey consulate in Mumbai. The protests against Turkey’s support to Pakistan were called off after Mr. Shinde’s intervention.

On Wednesday, Turkey and Azerbaijan issued statements expressing solidarity with Pakistan and condemning India’s airstrikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena had organised protests outside the Turkey consulate at Nariman Point in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon. “Innocent Indians lost their lives in the terror attacks at Pahalgam. While the entire world has condemned Pakistan for sheltering terrorists, Turkey has openly supported Pakistan,” said party officials.

However, the protests were later suspended on the directives of Eknathji Shinde, said party leader Siddhesh Kadam.

Even as the protest was called off, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC criticised Turkey’s support for Pakistan in matters related to India’s internal security. She described Turkiye’s stand as a significant affront to the pride and self-respect of Indian citizens.

The Shiv Sena leader said that her party will write to the Ministry of External Affairs about Turkey and Azerbaijan’s statements and ask the ministry to take action against both. She urged Indians to boycott these countries and refrain from helping them grow their revenue.

“Turkey has called Pakistan its brother which means it shares brotherhood with terrorism. India has always helped these countries in their internal conflicts but when it's their time, they stand against us. We as Indians stand by our Prime Minister and the country’s armed forces. Therefore, we will urge the MEA to take this seriously and take appropriate actions,” Ms Shaina said.

Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) called for a complete destruction of Pakistan. An editorial published in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ said, “Pakistan is no more a country. It has become a factory that produces terrorists. This factory must be destroyed.”