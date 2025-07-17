Shinde Ties Up With Anandraj Ambedkar

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde on Wednesday announced his party’s alliance with the Republican Sena led by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s grandson Anandraj Ambedkar. The Maharashtra deputy chief minister said that Republican Sena will also be part of ‘Mahayuti’ alliance, which includes BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Although Mr. Shinde claimed the alliance’s objective was the welfare of common people, Mr. Ambedkar said he decided to join hands after the Maharashtra deputy chief minister promised “power sharing” with his party workers.

Anandraj Ambedkar is the younger brother of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar. Denying that it was an alliance between two ideologically different parties, Mr. Ambedkar said the alliance between the ‘Shiv Shakti’ (Shiv Sena followers) and ‘Bhim Shakti’ (Dr. Ambedkar’s followers) has old history and it has been happening since the days of Dr Ambedkar and Prabhodhankar Thackeray.

“We believe this partnership will create a new political alternative that represents the aspirations of Dalits and the common people. I agreed for the alliance after Mr. Shinde assured me that our workers will get a share in power. They have always fought on the streets for common people. They should also get the taste of power,” Mr. Ambedkar said.

Agreeing with Mr. Ambedkar, Mr. Shinde said, “Both Shiv Sena and Republican Sena are the parties that fight for common people on the streets. I consider myself as a karyakarta. Mr. Ambedkar is also the same. I am carrying forward the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray, he is carrying forward the legacy of Dr Ambedkar. The only objective of our alliance is the welfare of common people. We do not want anything for ourselves. We use power for the benefit of the common people and that is our only agenda,” he said.

When asked about the Congress’s allegation that the BJP wants to abolish the Constitution written by Dr. Ambedkar, Mr Shinde said it was a fake narrative. He added that the people realised it was a fake narrative and gave a befitting reply in the Maharashtra assembly election by giving landslide victory to Mahayuti.

“The Constitution was never in danger. But those who claimed so are now in danger. I do not know what their future is. But I know that the Constitution of India will be there as long as there is the sun and moon. A small karyakarta like me could become the chief minister because of the Constitution given by Dr. Ambedkar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also came from a humble background. But he became the PM because of the Constitution, which provides equal opportunity to everyone. Therefore there is no question of abolishing the Constitution. The opposition tried to build this fake narrative, but the people have failed them,” Mr. Shinde said.