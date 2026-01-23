Shinde Targets Shiv Sena (UBT) Over ‘BMC Misrule’

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), blaming its 25-year rule in Mumbai for potholes, corruption, pollution and stalled infrastructure, which he said led to its defeat in the recent civic elections. Asserting that the Shiv Sena–BJP Mahayuti would control key civic bodies, Mr. Shinde said the alliance would have mayors in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli and Ulhasnagar. He also announced a slew of public welfare initiatives to mark the birth centenary of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

The undivided Shiv Sena had ruled the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for over two and a half decades. In the recently concluded BMC elections, the BJP-led Mahayuti wrested control by securing 118 seats, with the BJP winning 89 seats and the Shiv Sena 29.

Mr. Shinde dismissed claims by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav that the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena should support the Thackeray-led Sena in the BMC. “Those who abandoned Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology and worked against the people’s mandate cannot expect our support,” Mr. Shinde said.

Referring to the political developments following the 2019 Assembly elections, he said, “The people had given a mandate to the BJP and the undivided Shiv Sena, but the government was formed with parties opposed to Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology. Our ideology belongs to Balasaheb Thackeray. The alliance between the BJP and Shiv Sena dates back to the era of Balasaheb Thackeray, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L.K. Advani. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the NDA, and we are firmly with the NDA and the Mahayuti.”

Mr. Shinde reiterated that the BJP and Shiv Sena would have their own mayors in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli and Ulhasnagar, and said he did not require support from other parties.

Explaining the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s (MNS) support to the Shiv Sena in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), Mr. Shinde said the backing was for local development. “The MNS had supported us earlier in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections as well,” he said.

Mr. Shinde said Balasaheb Thackeray’s vision of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the revocation of Article 370 had been fulfilled under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Among the welfare measures announced was the ‘Arogya Aplya Daari’ (Healthcare at Your Doorstep) initiative, modelled on the ‘Shasan Aplya Dari’ campaign launched in 2023. “Under this programme, the BMC will conduct door-to-door health check-ups. It will begin in Mumbai and later be extended across Maharashtra,” Mr. Shinde said, adding that a zero-prescription policy would be implemented in BMC-run hospitals.

The DCM also announced a ‘Fort Cleanliness Campaign’ to be implemented by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, under which RO water filters would be installed at forts and a plastic-free forts initiative undertaken. The campaign will begin with the 11 forts included in UNESCO’s World Heritage list, with participating organisations and devotees of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to receive an honorarium of Rs 1 lakh.

Mr. Shinde further announced the ‘Hinduhṛdayasamrāṭ Balasaheb Thackeray Urban Public Welfare Campaign’, to be implemented in 29 municipal corporations and 394 municipal councils. “Municipal councils will receive Rs 1 crore each and municipal corporations Rs 3 crore each. A total provision of Rs 539 crore has been made by the Urban Development Department,” he said.