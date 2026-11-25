The controversy surrounding ongoing work near the ecologically sensitive Sheshnag Lake on the Amarnath Yatra route intensified on Wednesday, with the Jammu and Kashmir government firmly defending the project while opposition parties renewed allegations of environmental damage and demanded the withdrawal of official clearances.

J&K's Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment, Altaf Ahmed Wani Kaloo, dismissed concerns that the fragile alpine lake or its surrounding ecosystem had been harmed, asserting that the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) was undertaking only limited work on an already existing pilgrimage track.

Speaking to reporters in Anantnag, Kaloo said the activity involved laying tiles and upgrading a designated walking route used by pilgrims during the annual Amarnath Yatra, and was being carried out strictly under the framework of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2023.

Seeking to allay fears triggered by widely circulated videos of earth-moving machinery operating in the area, the minister maintained that there had been no damage to Sheshnag Lake. He said the government had directed officials to ensure that all work remained confined to the approved alignment and complied fully with the environmental safeguards incorporated into the agreement. According to Kaloo, the Forest Department is closely monitoring ongoing activities to prevent any violation of stipulated conditions.

Stressing that environmental conservation remained a priority, the minister said safeguarding the region's delicate ecology was a shared responsibility. He reiterated that the administration was committed to protecting the Himalayan environment while simultaneously facilitating infrastructure necessary for pilgrims undertaking one of the country's most significant religious journeys.

The minister also pushed back against criticism from opposition parties, accusing them of politicising the issue. He alleged that certain political forces, particularly the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), were exaggerating the controversy for electoral advantage ahead of upcoming political contests.

Responding to demands that the project be scrapped in view of environmental concerns, Kaloo said the matter could not be viewed in isolation from judicial directions governing pilgrimage infrastructure. He pointed out that the maintenance of the traditional route was linked to Supreme Court directives concerning facilities for Amarnath pilgrims. "No minister is above the Supreme Court," he said, adding that the 12-foot-wide track was essential for ensuring the safe movement and convenience of pilgrims visiting the holy cave shrine.

Kaloo reiterated that the government would not permit any activity beyond the approved scope of work and would ensure that all environmental safeguards envisioned under the 2023 MoU were implemented in both letter and spirit.

The government's defence of the project came hours after former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti launched a fresh attack on the Omar Abdullah-led administration over the proposed road connectivity initiative in the Sheshnag region.

In a strongly worded statement, Mufti questioned the Cabinet's decision to extend the MoU with the BRO under Project Beacon, alleging that the clearance could inflict irreversible damage on one of the Himalayas' most fragile ecological zones. She claimed that the intervention threatened to destabilise the sensitive Sheshnag ecosystem and could ultimately undermine both the environmental integrity and long-term safety of the annual Amarnath Yatra.

Demanding greater transparency, the PDP leader asked Chief Minister Abdullah and the Tourism Department to publicly disclose the details of the MoU and the exact nature of the approval granted to the project. She also called for the clearance to be withdrawn before any ecological consequences became permanent.

Mufti's intervention comes amid growing debate over the use of heavy machinery in the high-altitude region, with environmental activists and experts expressing concern about possible impacts on glacial terrain, alpine biodiversity and water systems linked to the Lidder River basin.

Joining issue with the PDP, ruling National Conference chief spokesperson and MLA Tanvir Sadiq accused Mufti of selectively raising environmental concerns years after the project had already been approved. Sadiq noted that planning for the project began in 2022, the MoU was signed in 2023, and the relevant approval process was completed in 2024.

Questioning the timing of the PDP's objections, he asked why concerns had not been raised during earlier stages of the project when policy decisions were being finalised. The NC leader insisted that neither the government nor his party would permit any environmental violations. He said Chief Minister Abdullah had already directed the concerned departments, particularly the Forest and Environment departments, to submit reports immediately if any deviation from approved plans was found. Any violation, he said, would invite prompt action.

Emphasising communal harmony, Sadiq said Kashmir's tradition of coexistence required respect for all faiths and pilgrimages. At the same time, he maintained that environmental protection would remain non-negotiable and that the government would not allow political forces to turn the controversy into a divisive religious issue.

He further argued that those genuinely concerned about environmental violations should pursue legal and institutional remedies through bodies such as the National Green Tribunal or the courts rather than staging political protests.

The Sheshnag controversy erupted after videos surfaced showing excavation equipment operating along sections of the traditional Pahalgam-Amarnath route near the glacier-fed Sheshnag Lake, located at an altitude of nearly 3,600 metres in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Environmentalists have warned that the lake and surrounding alpine landscape are exceptionally sensitive, with concerns ranging from slope instability and erosion to potential impacts on water systems feeding the Lidder River. Several political leaders, climate activists and civil society groups have demanded an independent environmental assessment of the project.

The BRO, however, has consistently maintained that no new road is being constructed. According to the organisation, the work is limited to widening, stabilising and improving existing pilgrimage tracks to enhance safety, reduce congestion and improve accessibility for the hundreds of thousands of pilgrims who undertake the annual yatra.