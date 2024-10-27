Shelcal 500, PAN-D, Paracetamol, 46 other drugs fail quality test

New Delhi:�The Central Drug Regulatory Authority (CDRA) had raised significant concerns regarding the quality of pharmaceutical products available in the market. The commonly used calcium supplement Shelcal 500 and antacid Pan D, as spurious, while samples of 49 others were listed as Not of Standard Quality (NSQ).

Furthermore, a total of 49 drug samples have been deemed "Not of Standard Quality" (NSQ), which includes familiar medications such as paracetamol, Oxytocin, and fluconazole. The survey was part of a routine exercise by the drug regulator during which medicines are randomly tested for quality. The drugs listed spurious are:� Tamsulosin and Dutasteride Tablets (UrimaxD) Calcium and Vitamin D3 Tablets I.P (SHELCAL 500) Pantoprazole Gastro-Resistant and Domperidone ProlongedRelease Capsules I.P. (PAN-D) Nandrolone Decanoate Injection IP 25mg/ml (DecaDurabolin 25 Inj.) Neurotem-NT Cefuroxime Axetil Tablets IP 500 mg (JKMSCL Supply) Loperamide Hydrochloride Tablets IP (JKMSCL Hospital Supply) Floxages-OZ (Ofloxacin and Ornidazole Tablets IP) Wintel 40 Tablets Moxica -250 [Amoxicillin Dispersible Tablets IP 250 mg] Frusemide Injection IP 20 mg Cloxacillin Sodium Capsules IP 250 mg Fluorometholone Eye Drops IP Panlib 40 Tablets B - Cidal 625 Trypsin, Bromelain & Rutoside Trihydrate Tablets [Flavoshine] C Mont LC Kid 60 ml (Montelukast & Leveocetirizine Dihydrochloride syrup) Yogaraja Guggulu Tablet Telmisartan Tab IP 40 mg Pantoprazole Inj. BP 40 mg Glimepiride Tab IP Cough Syrup



