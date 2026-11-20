New Delhi: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s signature on the documents submitted to the Bangladesh High Commission (BHC) in New Delhi requesting a fresh passport and National Identity Card (NID) became the centre of a dispute on Friday. While the Bangladesh government officials pointed out that the signature, in English, submitted by Ms Hasina through her attorney was fake and forged, as she signs in Bangla, her aide said that the former PM signs both in English and Bangla. The aide added that the Bangladesh government is merely making excuses to deny her a passport and that, if necessary, Ms Hasina will apply again for a passport with a Bengali signature.

In a letter to Ms Preeti Rahman, the Acting High Commissioner of Bangladesh in New Delhi on Thursday, Ms Hasina's legal representative, Mr Steven Powles, said that he was following up on his earlier letter of November 9, urging a reply "as a matter of urgency". Bangladesh Prime Minister’s Political Assistant Mr Rashed Khan alleged that a forged signature of Ms Hasina was used in the authorisation letter submitted to the BHC in New Delhi to get a new passport and NID.

“I have spoken in detail with an official working at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi about this matter. After verification, they found evidence of signature forgery in the letter,” Mr Khan said in a social media post.

Officials in BHC too insisted that the signature was fake as “even a child in Bangladesh is aware of her signature in Bengali.” In fact, her signature on her passport too is in Bengali. “Hasina had used a Bengali signature on all documents during her tenure as Prime Minister. Hasina is one person, and she should have only one signature. Even in applications of this kind, a signature other than the one previously used or recognised in the NID cannot be used. Nor is there any scope for using a forged signature,” Mr Khan said.

“Hasina had used a Bengali signature on all documents during her tenure as Prime Minister. Hasina is one person, and she should have only one signature. Even in applications of this kind, a signature other than the one previously used or recognised in the NID cannot be used. Nor is there any scope for using a forged signature,” he said.

However, Ms Hasina’s aide said that the former PM signs in both Bengali and English and even referred to her statement issued on Thursday from New Delhi on the International Court of Justice ruling on violence against Rohingyas in Myanmar. Ms Hasina has signed her statement in English.

Meanwhile, violence continued in parts of Bangladesh and a petrol bomb was hurled at the residence of state minister for Foreign Affairs Mr Humaiun Kobir in Sylhet. Fresh arson also attacks erupted in Bangladesh on Friday. More than 124 persons linked to the Awami League (AL) were arrested in Dhaka over the past 24 hours.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Mr Tarique Rahman has accused the Awami League of conspiring to destabilise Bangladesh as he urged people to unite to give a befitting reply to those seeking to revive terrorism, killings and vote-rigging in the country.