Sheikh Hasina Planned to Blame US for Ouster: Reports

New Delhi: Did Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina plan to directly blame the United States for her ouster in the hours before her exit from her country? Some media reports on Sunday claimed that the beleaguered leader, in her last hours as Prime Minister, planned to accuse the United States of coveting her country’s Saint Martin Island located in the Bay of Bengal (to establish a military base) and masterminding her ouster as she refused to “surrender the sovereignty” of the island.

It was reported soon after she fled to New Delhi on Monday that Ms Hasina had planned to deliver a televised address to the nation. But she could not do so reportedly because the protesters were closing in to storm her official residence and the Army was apparently keen that she leave immediately.

According to media reports on Sunday, Sheikh Hasina had apparently planned to tell her countrymen in her address: “I resigned so that I did not have to see the procession of dead bodies. They (the Opposition) wanted to come to power over the dead bodies of students, but I did not allow it. I resigned from the premiership. I could have remained in power if I had surrendered the sovereignty of Saint Martin Island and allowed America to hold sway over the Bay of Bengal. I beseech the people of my land, please do not be manipulated by radicals.”

Sheikh Hasina is currently holed up in New Delhi after she fled her country last Monday after the rising death toll in student protests against her erstwhile government.

While the United States had been critical of Sheikh Hasina's erstwhile regime, there was speculation for the past several months over whether the United States was interested in setting up a base on the island for which the approval of the Bangladesh government would have been necessary. Ms. Hasina had reportedly stated three months ago that a foreign nation was interested in setting up a defence base in her country.

According to reports, Ms Hasina was also planning to tell the protesting students: “I would like to repeat to the young students of Bangladesh. I have never called you ‘Razakars’. Rather, my words were distorted to incite you… Conspirators have taken advantage of innocence and used you to destabilise the nation.” The term “Razakars” is a reference to those who collaborated with the Pakistan Army in unleashing a reign of terror and genocide in 1971 before Bangladesh finally attained freedom later that year.

She also reportedly wanted to express her anguish at the way in which leaders and workers of her Awami League party were being targeted by intending to state: “My heart cries upon receiving news that many leaders have been killed, workers are being harassed and their homes are being subjected to vandalism and arson.”