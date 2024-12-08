Shashi Tharoor Slams BJP Over US Allegations, Calls It an 'Embarrassment'

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday sharply criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its allegations against the United States State Department, accusing the ruling party of displaying an “attack dog mentality” that he described as an embarrassment for India on the global stage.

It’s clear the BJP neither understands democracy nor diplomacy. They are so blinded by petty politics that they forget the value of a free press and vibrant independent civil society organisations in a democracy, and they are oblivious to a ruling party’s responsibilities in… https://t.co/wCX2wh8Dah

Tharoor's remarks came in response to recent comments made by BJP leaders, who had taken issue with statements from the US State Department about issues related to India's internal matters, particularly regarding human rights. The BJP had accused the US of interfering in India’s sovereignty, while also questioning the credibility of American officials on such matters.

Speaking at a press conference, Tharoor, a former diplomat and Member of Parliament, emphasized that India should engage with international criticisms diplomatically, instead of adopting a confrontational stance. "What we are seeing from the BJP is an 'attack dog mentality' where they are more focused on deflecting criticism rather than addressing the issues raised. This is damaging India's reputation abroad," Tharoor stated.

He further pointed out that constructive dialogue and diplomacy were key to resolving international disagreements, rather than resorting to inflammatory rhetoric. Tharoor also reminded the BJP that India has long been a proponent of a rules-based international order, and undermining relationships with global powers could have long-term consequences.

Tharoor’s comments come amid growing concerns over India’s international image, especially after a series of contentious issues involving human rights, freedom of expression, and governance. His call for a more measured approach was echoed by other political leaders who advocated for strengthening India’s diplomatic ties through dialogue and cooperation rather than confrontational politics.