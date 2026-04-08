Shark and Ninja Launch Design-Driven Products for Indian Homes

Mumbai: SharkNinja APAC on Wednesday announced the launch of Shark and Ninja in India, bringing the two globally recognized brands to Indian consumers for the first time. Trusted by millions of consumers worldwide, Shark and Ninja are known for delivering 5-star rated products designed to solve real consumer problems through innovation, performance and ease of use.

The launch in India marks an important milestone for SharkNinja APAC as it expands the presence of the Shark and Ninja brands across the region. Mrunmay Mehta, Managing Director & Country Head - India, SharkNinja, adds, “It is a privilege to launch Shark and Ninja in India, a market with incredibly discerning consumers who deserve products that truly understand their lives. We are committed to empowering Indian households with innovations, tailored to make everyday life easier and more satisfying. At SharkNinja, our philosophy is simple: we solve real-world problems that others miss. Bringing this mission to India is an exciting and important step. Our commitment is to deliver 5-star rated, performance-driven solutions that genuinely empower consumers by giving them back their most valuable asset, which is time.”

Across the US market, Shark and Ninja hold leadership positions, including as America's top-selling small kitchen appliance and America’s #1 Floorcare Brand. This leadership is the direct result of a product development philosophy built on a relentless focus on solving consumer problems that others miss. That same commitment to continuous improvement and innovation is reflected in a portfolio of more than 5,500 patents and a business model that has successfully scaled across 38 distinct household sub-categories.