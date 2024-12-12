Sharad Pawar turns 84, Ajit Pawar joins celebrations

New Delhi: NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar celebrated his 84th birthday on Thursday with family, well-wishers, and party leaders, including his estranged nephew, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The celebration took place at Pawar's 6, Janpath residence in Delhi, where he cut his birthday cake with a sword, surrounded by party workers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and NCP leaders, including Ajit Pawar, offered their birthday wishes to the senior leader. In a tweet, Modi expressed his wishes to Pawar, acknowledging his long and distinguished political career.

Birthday wishes to Rajya Sabha MP and senior leader, Shri Sharad Pawar Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life. @PawarSpeaks

Ajit Pawar, who parted ways with Sharad Pawar last year and led a faction that defeated him in the recent Maharashtra assembly polls, attended the celebration with his family.

#WATCH | Delhi: Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar along with his wife and party leaders including Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal arrive at the residence of NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar, to wish him on his birthday today. pic.twitter.com/CS6cv9oP4E

Rajya Sabha member Sunetra Pawar, Ajit Pawar's wife, and their son Paarth, along with NCP leaders Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, and Sunil Tatkare, also visited Sharad Pawar to wish him on his special day. Bhujbal, once a close ally of the veteran leader, expressed his fondness for Sharad Pawar during the visit.

Born on December 12, 1940, Sharad Pawar started his political career in college and became a protege of Congress leader Yashwantrao Chavan. A four-time Maharashtra chief minister, he has also served as Defence Minister and Union Agriculture Minister.

In 1999, Pawar split from Congress over Sonia Gandhi’s foreign origin issue, founding the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Last year, NCP witnessed a split, with Ajit Pawar forming a faction that joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government. Despite the split, Sharad Pawar's legacy continues to resonate within the party.

Ajit Pawar, after meeting his uncle, said, “Today is Saheb’s birthday, I came here to wish him and to seek his blessings.”