Sharad Pawar Slams State Govt, Says Farmers Forced To Observe ‘Black Diwali’

Mumbai: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday criticised the Maharashtra Government saying farmers in the state have to observe Black Diwali as the state government was not ready to help them adequately. “Financial assistance announced by the Maharashtra Government for farmers affected by the recent heavy rains in the state is inadequate and will not help them recover their losses,” he said in Baramati.

Pawar said the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) will not celebrate the first day of Diwali in solidarity with the affected farmers in the state.

“Disaster strikes… but at such times, those who have the power of the state and the Centre have the responsibility to help people and get them out of the crisis. Looking at the nature of the damage suffered by farmers, it does not seem that the meagre amount announced by the State Government will not get them out of the crisis. Therefore, farmers are angry with the state government. I just want to say that whatever is happening is sad, I do not want to comment further on it,” the veteran leader said.

“Many districts of Maharashtra witnessed very heavy rainfall in the last month. At a few places, it was flooding, and at others, it was heavy flooding. Not only were the farms destroyed, but the soil was washed away as well. Thus, the farmers are very disturbed, because for them land is everything. And if everything is lost, then how will they celebrate Diwali? So, our party has decided to join the farmers in their sorrow,” he said.

The former union minister called for a combined effort to help farmers. “Everyone should try their level best to get the people of the flood-affected areas out of the crisis. We have shown such readiness to the state government. But the government’s readiness to help the farmers and flood-affected people has not been adequate so far. The government is not willing to help the farmers who have suffered losses due to heavy rains in the state. Therefore, our party had to decide to observe Black Diwali across the state,” Pawar added.

The veteran leader said he will meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after Diwali to discuss the issue.

Heavy rainfall and floods in September severely affected Marathwada region in Maharashtra and adjoining regions. Last week, the State Government announced a compensation package of Rs 31,628 crore for farmers who suffered massive losses owing to rains and floods.