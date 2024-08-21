Sharad Pawar Granted Z Plus VIP Security by Centre

New Delhi:�The Centre on Wednesday accorded the highest category of armed VIP security cover — Z plus — to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar, official sources said.



The Union home ministry has asked the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to extend the cover to the 83-year-old former chief minister of Maharashtra. A team of 55 armed CRPF personnel has been earmarked for the task. A threat assessment review by Central agencies has recommended a strong security cover to Pawar. The Centre has accorded him a Z plus cover to be protected by the CRPF VIP security wing, the sources said.

A CRPF team is already in Maharashtra to take up the task, they said. The VIP security cover categorisations begin from the highest Z+ followed by Z, Y+, Y and X.











