Sharad Pawar Backs Mamata Banerjee's Leadership Potential

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday acknowledged the leadership potential of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, emphasising her prominence as a national leader and the competence of her party's representatives in Parliament.

Pawar expressed his support, stating, "Yes, certainly (she is capable of leading the alliance). She is a prominent leader of this nation... she has that capability. The elected leaders she sent to Parliament are responsible, dutiful, and well-aware people. Therefore, she has the right to say so."

Meanwhile, BJP MP Ravi Kishan responded, saying, "If Mamata Banerjee feels so, then she should take the leadership. Although the entire party has already disintegrated... these people are only opportunists. When the elections came, they came together, but now, they are stepping back."

Earlier, Senior Congress leader TS Singh Deo remarked that Mamata Banerjee, being a member of the INDIA alliance, would have any decisions regarding her future role made collectively by the alliance members. "She has her opinion and intent. Mamata is a member of the INDIA alliance. Whatever conversations happen, it is natural that everyone will sit together and decide," said TS Singh Deo, responding to a question about Mamata Banerjee's willingness to lead the alliance.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also expressed support for Mamata Banerjee's role in the alliance, saying that they also want her to be a major partner. He added that they would soon meet her in Kolkata. "We know Mamata ji's opinion. We also want her to be a major partner of the INDIA bloc. Whether it is Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, or Shiv Sena, we are all together. We will soon go to talk to Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata," Raut said at a press conference.

On December 3, Congress MP Kirti Azad responded to suggestions by TMC leaders that Mamata Banerjee should lead the INDIA bloc following Congress' defeat in the Maharashtra assembly elections. Azad praised Mamata, saying, "Mamata Banerjee has a 100 per cent record. Whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced a humiliating defeat, it was only in West Bengal... Whenever he comes to insult Bengal and its honour, her vote share increases."

He further said that Mamata Banerjee is known for her articulate views and that "She is a very senior leader. She speaks clearly. She (Mamata Banerjee) resides in every household in West Bengal, in every household in the country... Mamata Banerjee is someone who takes everyone together. She calls people only after making preparations and taking her time," he added.

On November 26, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee suggested that one strong leader is needed to lead the INDIA bloc following the defeat of Congress in the Haryana and Maharashtra assembly polls. He further said that the opposition alliance should be stronger to take on the BJP.

"The Congress has failed to achieve the desired result either in Haryana or in Maharashtra. We had tremendous hope from the Congress that they would do better. The INDIA alliance is there, but the expected result could not be achieved. And there is a great failure on the part of Congress to achieve the result... Today it is necessary if you want to fight against the BJP, the INDIA alliance should be stronger. And to make it stronger, one leader is required. Now, who can be the leader? That's the core question. Congress has done it. All experiments have been done, but they have failed..." he stated.