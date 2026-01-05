Shami Gets EC Notice, Misses SIR Hearing for Match

Kolkata: Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami and actor-turned-Trinamul Congress MP Deepak Adhikari alias Dev have been summoned by the Election Commission (EC) to attend the special intensive revision (SIR) hearings for scrutiny and verification of their identities.

Shami is a resident of ward no 93 in Rasbehari assembly constituency under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation in the southern parts of the city. He however missed his date on Monday to attend a hearing at Curzonnagar School in Jadavpur for his preoccupation with matches.

The 35-year-old pacer is expected to seek a fresh date after getting free, according to his family. At present, he is at Rajkot in Gujarat to play for Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Though Shami is set to be there till January 8, he has a window to attend a hearing in between January 9-11, sources said.

TMC councillor of ward no 93 Mousumi Das said, “Shami stays near the hearing camp. It is our responsibility to help him in the problem regarding his SIR hearing when he is playing for our state in another. We are ready to extend all cooperation to him.”

She also added that she would coordinate with the local booth level officers. Meanwhile, Dev, who stays at an upscale highrise in Jadavpur, and three of his family members have got notices to attend hearings to prove their citizenship. Their date is yet to be known however.

Originally hailing from West Midnapore, Dev is a three-time TMC MP from Ghatal in the district. He earlier moved to Mumbai with his family due to his father’s job but settled in Kolkata after starting his career into acting.