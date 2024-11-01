Shaina slams Arvind Sawant for ‘imported maal’ remark, seeks apology

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant has come under fire for making derogatory comments about Shaina NC, a former BJP leader who has joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction. Referring to her as “imported maal” (material), Sawant criticised Shaina, now the Mumbadevi candidate for the Shinde faction, which is allied with the BJP for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. He argued that only “original maal” works, emphasising his preference for loyal, long-term members.





Shaina NC responded strongly, calling the remarks sexist and indicative of a regressive mindset. She questioned whether Sawant views all women in Mumbadevi as “maal” and contrasted his insult with the pro-women initiatives led by Eknath Shinde and Prime Minister Modi, like the Ladki Behan Yojana, Ujjwala, and Mudra Banking. She highlighted President Droupadi Murmu’s historic role and criticized the Mahavinash Aghadi coalition’s attitudes.

Shaina also accused Congress MLA Amin Patel of complicit laughter and demanded apologies from both politicians, warning of consequences at Nagpada Police Station. Confident in her party’s strength, she predicted defeat for the Mahavinash Aghadi, saying, “They will be ‘behaal’ on November 20.”







