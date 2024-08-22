Shah vows to help flood-hit Tripura

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah reached out to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday to review the flood situation in the state and pledged full support from the Central government.

In his communication, Shah confirmed that the Centre is deploying teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with boats and helicopters, to aid local authorities in their relief and rescue efforts. "Spoke with CM Tripura, @DrManikSaha2 Ji, and took stock of the flood situation in the state. The Centre is rushing teams of NDRF, apart from boats and helicopters, to the state to assist the local government in relief and rescue operations," Shah posted on 'X'.



The Union home minister assured the Chief Minister of comprehensive support and emphasised that the Narendra Modi government stands in solidarity with the people of Tripura during this crisis.



In response to the Chief Minister's request, four additional NDRF teams have been dispatched to Tripura to bolster rescue operations, according to state government officials. Since Sunday, the floods and landslides in Tripura have resulted in at least 10 deaths and left one person missing. Over 32,000 residents have sought refuge in 330 relief camps due to the severe rainfall.