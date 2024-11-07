Shah unveils new anti-terrorism policy to strengthen national security





While recognizing that law and order is primarily a state responsibility, Shah emphasised that the new policy will enable better cooperation between state and central agencies in addressing terrorism. He also revealed that standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the model ATS and STF are being shared, allowing states to adjust them to local needs.

Shah concluded by stating that a unified counter-terrorism approach is crucial for India's security, which is key to realizing Prime Minister Modi's vision of a developed nation by 2047.