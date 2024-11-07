Shah unveils new anti-terrorism policy to strengthen national security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed the Modi government's commitment to a terror-free India, emphasising its policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism. Speaking on Wednesday, Shah highlighted a two-day anti-terror conference set to begin in Delhi on Thursday, aimed at enhancing coordination among agencies to bolster national security.
Shah also announced the introduction of model anti-terrorism squad (ATS) and Special Task Force (STF) frameworks for states and union territories. These models, once adopted, will provide a common platform to tackle terrorism across the country. "We must work together to combat terrorism, its supporters, and its infrastructure," Shah said, adding that a new national counter-terrorism strategy will soon be rolled out, with key roles for all participants.
While recognizing that law and order is primarily a state responsibility, Shah emphasised that the new policy will enable better cooperation between state and central agencies in addressing terrorism. He also revealed that standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the model ATS and STF are being shared, allowing states to adjust them to local needs.
Shah concluded by stating that a unified counter-terrorism approach is crucial for India's security, which is key to realizing Prime Minister Modi's vision of a developed nation by 2047.