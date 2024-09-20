Shah to Visit Maharashtra Next Week to Rejuvenate BJP Cadre

Mumbai:Union home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to embark on a two-day tour of Maharashtra from September 24. Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule informed that Mr. Shah’s visit is designed to mobilize BJP workers ahead of the assembly elections. He will interact with party members in Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on the first day, before heading to Nashik and Kolhapur on September 25.

“Mr. Shah’s guidance will energise party workers and ensure the Mahayuti (ruling alliance comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP) retains power in Maharashtra,” Mr. Bawankule said.



According to reports, Mr.Shah will also discuss with CM Shinde, Deputy CMs Fadnavis and Pawar the impact of ongoing protests over Maratha, OBC and Dhangar reservations in the state and MahaYuti’s plan B to contain the damage.



Before the Union minister’s visit, the state BJP core committee will meet on September 23 in Mumbai and discuss the seats it is keen to get and also review the poll preparations in over 99,000 booths. The core committee will also review the party’s coordination with the RSS and its affiliated organisations at booths, mandals, tehsils, districts and across the state.



The Maharashtra Assembly polls are likely to be held in November this year. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) is the frontrunner for the election based on its performance in the recently held Lok Sabha elections. The MVA won 30 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.



On the other hand, the BJP-led ‘Mahayuti’ alliance is leaving no stone unturned to turn the tide. Chief minister Eknath Shinde government has announced several schemes, including the direct cash transfer scheme for women, in order to attract women and youth.



Recently, on Septemeber 8, Mr. Shah held a meeting with Mrd. Shinde and NCP leader Ajit Pawar over poll preparations. According to reports, the BJP is likely to contest around 140 out 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra, while the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP are expected to contest 80 and 60 seats respectively.